Here's what's coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August 2021

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose when you’ve got Friday Night Lights back on Netflix! If you haven’t had the chance to binge the football drama that will make you want Coach Taylor and Tami to adopt you, you’ll be able to understand why your friends keep hyping up the show when the show hits the streaming platform on August 1.



Netflix also has tons of other additions next month, including Sandra Oh’s new show The Chair, a satirical series where she plays Ji-Yoon, who becomes the first woman of color to run the English department at the fictional Pembroke University. There’s also The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated film based on the hit Netflix series; Clickbait, a thriller series where Adrian Grenier plays a man accused of crimes is captured and filmed—if the video hits a certain number of views, he’ll die; and He’s All That, the She’s All That gender-swapped remake starring TikTok star Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan.



If navigating Netflix’s vast library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled some lists of the best comedies and best TV dramas available on the streamer.

August 1:

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3:

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4:

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

August 6:

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

August 8:

Quartet

August 9:

Shaman King

August 10:

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11:

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

August 12:

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13:

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

August 15:

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16:

Walk Of Shame

August 17:

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18:

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19:

Like Crazy

August 20:

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 23:

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24:

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25:

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26:

EDENS ZERO

Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27:

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

August 28:

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31:

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties





Leaving :

August 1:

American Assassin

August 4:

#cats_the_mewvie

August 7:

The Promise

August 9:

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

August 12:

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

August 14:

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

August 15:

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

August 20:

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

August 22:

1BR

August 26:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 27:

A Princess for Christmas

August 29:

Strange but True

August 30:

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

August 31:

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife



