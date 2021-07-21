Here's what's coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August 2021

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose when you’ve got Friday Night Lights back on Netflix! If you haven’t had the chance to binge the football drama that will make you want Coach Taylor and Tami to adopt you, you’ll be able to understand why your friends keep hyping up the show when the show hits the streaming platform on August 1.
Netflix also has tons of other additions next month, including Sandra Oh’s new show The Chair, a satirical series where she plays Ji-Yoon, who becomes the first woman of color to run the English department at the fictional Pembroke University. There’s also The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated film based on the hit Netflix series; Clickbait, a thriller series where Adrian Grenier plays a man accused of crimes is captured and filmed—if the video hits a certain number of views, he’ll die; and He’s All That, the She’s All That gender-swapped remake starring TikTok star Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan.
If navigating Netflix’s vast library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled some lists of the best comedies and best TV dramas available on the streamer.
Arriving:
August 1:
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3:
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4:
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
August 6:
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8:
Quartet
August 9:
Shaman King
August 10:
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11:
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
August 12:
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13:
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
August 15:
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16:
Walk Of Shame
August 17:
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18:
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19:
Like Crazy
August 20:
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23:
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24:
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25:
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26:
EDENS ZERO
Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27:
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28:
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31:
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Leaving:
August 1:
American Assassin
August 4:
#cats_the_mewvie
August 7:
The Promise
August 9:
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
August 12:
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
August 14:
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
August 15:
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
August 20:
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
August 22:
1BR
August 26:
The Angry Birds Movie 2
August 27:
A Princess for Christmas
August 29:
Strange but True
August 30:
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
August 31:
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife