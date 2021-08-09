Despite the perceived box office disappointment of an R-rated sequel to a movie that everyone hated released on streaming and in theaters during a pandemic, DC still hasn’t given up on its weirdo superhero teams. The Suicide Squad might be the end for Harley and the boys, but Doom Patrol is coming back for a third go-around. They’ve even got a trailer to prove it.

Doom Patrol always seems like one of those DC shows that’s on the verge of cancelation. But perhaps thanks to a couple of Emmy nominations, positive reviews, and a strong-enough cult following, the show returns on September 23. The cast is still appropriately stacked and judging by the teaser, things are getting trippier than ever for the “band of superpower freaks” (HBO’s words). Here’s what else they have to say about the next season:



Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.



Doom Patrol season three begins airing HBO Max on September 23.

