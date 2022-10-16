Last night, Megan Tee Stallion joined the ranks of previous Saturday Night Live hosts who also pulled double-duty as the musical guest (it’s a surprisingly long list), and the NBC comedy institution is already getting ready to do it again: Last night, SNL announced that its upcoming October 29 show will be hosted and musical guested by Jack Harlow—an artist has had an impressive run this year from “people don’t know who he is” to “winning VMAs” to “hosting SNL” (though, as other musical artists with a similar journey can probably attest, it’s inevitably going to lead to a spike in more out-of-touch people angrily saying “who is Jack Harlow” when October 29 rolls around).

If you don’t know Jack Harlow, he released a new album this year called Come Home The Kids Miss You, and (as noted above) won Song Of The Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards for “First Class”—plus a few others courtesy of his work on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” He’s also going to star in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which original White Men Can’t Jump star Woody Harrelson declared will be “a better movie than we made.” The remake is being directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic, who is also directing the House Party remake and directed a little music video called “Old Town Road.” Kenya Barris wrote the White Men Can’t Jump remake, and Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, and Vince Staples will appear in it.

Advertisement

Also, to save you from having to go through the entire slideshow we published at the beginning of the season, we have so far correctly predicted zero SNL hosts for this year. Actually, with so many hosts pulling double-duty already, maybe we could get one episode with a lot of hosts? Tom Cruise and Tim Robinson and Quinta Brunson? All of them playing Joe Biden in a tired political sketch that is also a tired talk show parody?