KPop Demon Hunters 2 is a go, but its moment may not be until 2029 It takes a long time to make an animated movie, even a sequel to Netflix's most successful release of all time.

Huntrix don’t quit, but they will be lying low for the foreseeable future. Bloomberg reports that Netflix and Sony have finalized their deal for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel following reports that the two parties were in negotiations earlier this summer. The announcement is far from surprising. The animated musical has gone up, up, up since its August release to become the single most popular Netflix title ever (it’s currently sitting at 325 million views and counting), beating out even Squid Game season one for the crown (per IGN). Its stranglehold on the culture doesn’t show signs of abating any time soon. The film has spent 20 straight weeks on Netflix’s top 10 list, usually around the number one or two spot, and songs like “Golden” and “Soda Pop” have taken up similar, semi-permanent residence on the Billboard Hot 100. The film has become such a phenomenon that it’s convinced the notoriously stingy streamer to dole out not one but two separate sing-along theatrical releases, one shortly after its streaming premiere that nabbed Netflix its first-ever box office win with roughly $18 million in two days, and another around Halloween that brought in additional $5 to $6 million.