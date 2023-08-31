If we had to guess, we’d bet LeVar Burton is feeling pretty damn good about not landing the full-time Jeopardy! hosting gig right now. (In case you forgot amongst all the recent hullabaloo, Burton was a heavy favorite to fill the late Alex Trebek’s shoes, but eventually lost out in favor of the short-lived tenure of Mike Richards.) But while Jeopardy! is now mired in controversy surrounding its—and new co-host Ken Jennings’—handling of the writers’ strike, Burton is doing as well as ever.

“I think sometimes in life we need to be willing to sit in the discomfort of things, before you get to the reason, before you get to the goodie,” Burton said of the Jeopardy! disappointment in an interview with The A.V. Club. “Because the gift is on the other side.”

That gift is the chance to host a new game show of his very own, based on the beloved table-top classic Trivial Pursuit. “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” Burton said all the way back in 2021, when it was announced that the toy giant would begin to shop the concept.

Now, two years later, they are reportedly very close to closing a deal with The CW to air the show, although no hands have been shaken yet. This news comes via Deadline, who also specifies that Burton will serve as executive producer along with eOne.

This is all part of The CW’s plan to veer away from the quads, angels, and other insane plotlines that defined its Riverdale era, and into things 58-year-olds apparently like, such as, apparently, true crime and reality television. Other unscripted offerings from the network currently include FBoy Island, the upcoming FGirl Island, The Great American Bakeover, and Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking.