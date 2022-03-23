There are two things the film world needs more of: Margaret Cho and rom-coms. Thankfully, we’ve been granted both in the form of Disney Plus’ upcoming teen rom-com Prom Pact.



Per Deadline, the stand-up comedian and actress will join the Anya Adams- (Ginny & Georgia) directed film as Ms. Chen, a sarcastic counselor with a great sense of humor that helps lead character Mandy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) into the Ivy League halls of Harvard.



Set during the peak of prom season, high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Milo Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.



When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors—popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Joining the cast alongside Cho is Blake Draper (Clickbait), Monique Green (Big Shot), Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish), Jason Sakaki (Devil in Ohio), and David S. Jung (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.). Leading the cast will be Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) and Milo Manheim (American Housewife).

Written by Anthony Lombardo (American Housewife), the Disney Plus original film will have Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and Rachael Field (Modern Family) as the film’s executive producers. Deadline also reports the film is currently in production with a prom-inspired release in spring 2023.

Before she’s advising teens on their futures, Cho is scheduled to take flight as a guest starring role in The Flight Attendant’s second season. She’ll also be joining the Hacks-verse for its second season along with Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, and Martha Kelly— hopefully in a scene where they all get to interact with one another.