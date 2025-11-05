Pan's Labyrinth charts course back to theaters

Prepare to see that creepy eye thing on the big screen for the Guillermo del Toro fantasy's 20th anniversary.

By Emma Keates  |  November 5, 2025 | 11:42am
Photo: New Line Cinema
Frankenstein‘s brief theatrical release is already coming to a close (in typical Netflix fashion), but if you missed it, you’ll get the chance to see another Guillermo del Toro masterwork on the big screen soon. Pan’s Labyrinth will return to theaters next year in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary, Deadline reports. The release comes courtesy of Cineverse—the distributor behind Terrifier 3, Peter Dinklage’s Toxic Avenger, and the upcoming Air Bud film—which acquired the dark fantasy in a new deal. “Pan’s Labyrinth turns 20 years old and in Cineverse we have found the perfect partner to make it live again on the big screen and in new and improved home presentations,” del Toro shared in a statement. “Cineverse is committed and bold, and their track record for reaching a maximum audience is magnificent. Together we will reconnect the generations that have shared the film through the years and long to experience it theatrically again.”

The Spanish-language film is set in 1944 in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War and follows a 10-year-old girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) who’s sent on a quest to complete three tasks by a faun she meets in a hidden labyrinth. If she does, the faun tells her she’ll be returned to her rightful place as the princess of an enchanted world.

Pan’s Labyrinth won three Oscars in 2007 (Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Makeup) and has remained one of del Toro’s most beloved films. “Guillermo del Toro is a filming genius,” Cinerverse chair Chris McGurk said in his own statement. “I have always been in awe of his creative vision and could not be more pleased to have Cineverse partnering with him to bring Pan’s Labyrinth back to film audiences in new premium theatrical formats to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.” It’s about time for a new generation to be traumatized by the Pale Man‘s ever-terrifying eyeball hands.

 
