Pan's Labyrinth charts course back to theaters Prepare to see that creepy eye thing on the big screen for the Guillermo del Toro fantasy's 20th anniversary.

Frankenstein‘s brief theatrical release is already coming to a close (in typical Netflix fashion), but if you missed it, you’ll get the chance to see another Guillermo del Toro masterwork on the big screen soon. Pan’s Labyrinth will return to theaters next year in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary, Deadline reports. The release comes courtesy of Cineverse—the distributor behind Terrifier 3, Peter Dinklage’s Toxic Avenger, and the upcoming Air Bud film—which acquired the dark fantasy in a new deal. “Pan’s Labyrinth turns 20 years old and in Cineverse we have found the perfect partner to make it live again on the big screen and in new and improved home presentations,” del Toro shared in a statement. “Cineverse is committed and bold, and their track record for reaching a maximum audience is magnificent. Together we will reconnect the generations that have shared the film through the years and long to experience it theatrically again.”