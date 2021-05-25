In Amazon Prime Video’s new series Solos, actors typically play a scene totally alone. Each episode, they draw all the focus, have all the lines and are working only to a camera. There are a couple exceptions—most notably, in the anthology series’ finale, when Morgan Freeman and Legion and Downton Abbey darling Dan Stevens chew the fat on a mysterious beach.

As far as scene partners go, Morgan Freeman isn’t a bad one. We asked Stevens about their time together—a period made even weirder by the fact that Solos was shot during the pandemic, meaning that the on-screen hug shared between Stevens and Freeman was one of the few moments of human contact Stevens had shared with anyone besides his family all year. It’s a weird little quirk, and one that Stevens can hold onto for years to come when he thinks back about his work on Solos.

In the video above, Stevens relays more of that story to us, as well as some of his thoughts about the theatricality of Solos’ staging. He also divulges some of his favorite memories of his mom, for a reason we won’t spoil if you haven’t watched the series.

Solos is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.