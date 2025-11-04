Jon Stewart chews on "delicious irony" of Trump's America first failures like it's Argentinian beef

The late night hosts are all tearing into President Trump’s “fiddling while the world burns” activities, Jon Stewart among them. On his latest episode of The Daily Show, Stewart too addressed the White House’s new ballroom (which “looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette’s vagina”), the bathroom redecoration (“Who designs a bathroom with ass-level windows?”), and Trump’s garish Mar-a-Lago Great Gatsby party (an “ode to decadence and hedonism that even Jeffrey Epstein would’ve thought was a little over the top”). As the government shutdown continues and SNAP funding expires, each of these is an example “that once and for all shows that Donald Trump doesn’t give a fuck about even looking like he gives a fuck,” Stewart said.

In fact, “This president seems to go out of his way to let struggling Americans know that he is doing very well,” the comedian observed. Stewart laid out how the shutdown has (once again) exposed the Trump administration’s lies and hypocrisy. For example, Trump acted like his hands are tied and must follow the rules and the courts before even partially funding the expired SNAP program. Meanwhile, “You guys have been Grand Theft fuckin’ Auto this entire presidency!” Stewart exclaimed. Not to mention, Trump just gave $20 billion to bail out Argentina and announced a plan to increase imports of beef from the country.

“You know, in a different time on this program, we would illustrate this disparity with a short play. Probably would’ve had John Oliver come out dressed, perhaps, like Oliver Twist,” Stewart said. “But obviously we can’t do that, John and I work on different one days a week.” Instead, Stewart did his own skit, “Hungry Fiddler Too Weak To Climb To The Roof,” to illustrate the “delicious irony.”

The ultimate point of this episode of The Daily Show is that Trump isn’t exactly putting America First, as his slogan promised. “So for those of you who are wondering during this delightful first year of the presidency who the ‘you’ was that he was gonna work so tirelessly for, it turns out, he is for you. If you are a personal friend, or if you donated a lot of money, or if you enriched his meme coin businesses, or if you enriched his son’s crypto coin businesses, or if you beat up police officers on his behalf, or if you bought him a plane, or if you probably promised not to reveal anything incriminating about him,” Stewart said, the last point accompanied by a headline about Ghislaine Maxwell being moved to a lower-security facility. The rest of us are left on the outside looking in through the White House’s ass-level bathroom windows. You can check out the full segment below.