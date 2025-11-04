Jon Stewart chews on "delicious irony" of Trump's America first failures like it's Argentinian beef
Trump "doesn't give a fuck about even looking like he gives a fuck," said The Daily Show host.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
The late night hosts are all tearing into President Trump’s “fiddling while the world burns” activities, Jon Stewart among them. On his latest episode of The Daily Show, Stewart too addressed the White House’s new ballroom (which “looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette’s vagina”), the bathroom redecoration (“Who designs a bathroom with ass-level windows?”), and Trump’s garish Mar-a-Lago Great Gatsby party (an “ode to decadence and hedonism that even Jeffrey Epstein would’ve thought was a little over the top”). As the government shutdown continues and SNAP funding expires, each of these is an example “that once and for all shows that Donald Trump doesn’t give a fuck about even looking like he gives a fuck,” Stewart said.