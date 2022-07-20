If Netflix knows one thing, it’s that there’s nothing like a classic action trilogy. The streamer has announced what’s new on the docket for August, and Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy and Men In Black I, II, and III are among the highlights.

Per Decider, Netflix will kick off next month with a bang, front-loading a long list of classic films for August 1 streaming debuts. It appears Netflix has a classic contribution for every genre-phile: Bridget Jones’ Diary and Miss Congeniality for the rom-com renaissance believers, Battle: Los Angeles and The Town for the bad action movie truthers, and Eyes Wide Shut and Dinner For Schmucks for the little freaks out there. Other August 1 highlights include: the original Space Jam, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 28 Days, Love & Basketball, 8 Mile, the Footloose without Kevin Bacon, and Legends Of The Fall. Although most non-original cinema coming to the streamer will premiere at the top of the month, later additions Flight on August 2 and Skyfall on August 5 will be worth the wait.

As the month carries on, Netflix will ease up on it’s mid-budget nostalgia and laser in on pumping out original content. The German mafioso comedy Buba is the first original film on Netflix’s August slate, debuting August 3. Among others, Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie lands on August 5, with Jamie Foxx’s vampire-hunter comedy Day Shift sinking its fangs on August 12.

Advertisement

As far as original series go, the highly-anticipated first season of The Sandman drops on August 5; house favorites Never Have I Ever, Locke & Key and docuseries I AM A KILLER are also each getting third seasons.

The Sandman | First Look | Netflix

The August slate also reflects a clear and concerted effort by Netflix to expand viewership into other countries, specifically in the reality/competition sphere. Netflix will introduce Brazilian versions of both Iron Chef and Queer Eye this month: Iron Chef Brazil premieres on August 10 followed by Queer Eye: Brazil on August 24.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $49 Apple TV 4K Clear and crisp TV

The apps are intuitive, the playback is crystal clear, and the newly redesigned remote finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote. Buy for $130 at Amazon Advertisement

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022:

August 1

Big Tree City– NETFLIX FAMILY

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Advertisement

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3

Buba — NETFLIX FILM

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Blame Karma! — NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Advertisement

August 4

Lady Tamara — NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN — NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

August 5

Carter — NETFLIX FILM

Darlings — NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

Advertisement

August 6

Reclaim — NETFLIX FILM

August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emperor — NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Advertisement

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement

August 12

13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family — NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Advertisement

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 17

High Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen — NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious — NETFLIX SERIES

Advertisement

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME

Advertisement

August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — NETFLIX SERIES

Glow Up: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo — NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — NETFLIX FILM

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Advertisement

August 24

Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES

Mo — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We’re Mad — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

History 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — NETFLIX ANIME

That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Ludik — NETFLIX SERIES

Me Time — NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

August 29

Under Her Control — NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Advertisement

August 31

Club América vs Club América — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets — NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By — NETFLIX FILM

Advertisement

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in August 2022:

August 4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

August 5

Screwball

August 7

We Summon the Darkness

August 9

Demonic

The Saint

August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

August 15

Endless Love

Selfless

August 20

The Conjuring

August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

August 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37

August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

August 27

Wind River

August 30

In the Line of Fire

August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp