If Netflix knows one thing, it’s that there’s nothing like a classic action trilogy. The streamer has announced what’s new on the docket for August, and Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy and Men In Black I, II, and III are among the highlights.
Per Decider, Netflix will kick off next month with a bang, front-loading a long list of classic films for August 1 streaming debuts. It appears Netflix has a classic contribution for every genre-phile: Bridget Jones’ Diary and Miss Congeniality for the rom-com renaissance believers, Battle: Los Angeles and The Town for the bad action movie truthers, and Eyes Wide Shut and Dinner For Schmucks for the little freaks out there. Other August 1 highlights include: the original Space Jam, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 28 Days, Love & Basketball, 8 Mile, the Footloose without Kevin Bacon, and Legends Of The Fall. Although most non-original cinema coming to the streamer will premiere at the top of the month, later additions Flight on August 2 and Skyfall on August 5 will be worth the wait.
As the month carries on, Netflix will ease up on it’s mid-budget nostalgia and laser in on pumping out original content. The German mafioso comedy Buba is the first original film on Netflix’s August slate, debuting August 3. Among others, Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie lands on August 5, with Jamie Foxx’s vampire-hunter comedy Day Shift sinking its fangs on August 12.
As far as original series go, the highly-anticipated first season of The Sandman drops on August 5; house favorites Never Have I Ever, Locke & Key and docuseries I AM A KILLER are also each getting third seasons.
The August slate also reflects a clear and concerted effort by Netflix to expand viewership into other countries, specifically in the reality/competition sphere. Netflix will introduce Brazilian versions of both Iron Chef and Queer Eye this month: Iron Chef Brazil premieres on August 10 followed by Queer Eye: Brazil on August 24.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022:
August 1
Big Tree City– NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 3
Buba — NETFLIX FILM
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Blame Karma! — NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Lady Tamara — NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN — NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM
August 5
Carter — NETFLIX FILM
Darlings — NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim — NETFLIX FILM
August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
Code Name: Emperor — NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family — NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 17
High Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen — NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious — NETFLIX SERIES
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME
August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo — NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — NETFLIX FILM
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 24
Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES
Mo — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We’re Mad — NETFLIX FILM
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — NETFLIX ANIME
That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM
August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Ludik — NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time — NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe — NETFLIX FILM
August 29
Under Her Control — NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 31
Club América vs Club América — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets — NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By — NETFLIX FILM
Here’s everything leaving Netflix in August 2022:
August 4
They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1
August 5
Screwball
August 7
We Summon the Darkness
August 9
Demonic
The Saint
August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
August 15
Endless Love
Selfless
August 20
The Conjuring
August 23
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
August 24
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37
August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit
August 27
Wind River
August 30
In the Line of Fire
August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp