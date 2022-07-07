The A.V. Club’s countdown of the top 100 Marvel characters continues today with a look at the heroes, sidekicks, and villains who earned spot from 40-21 on our list. Read on to see where the likes of Ant-Man, Thanos, Kingpin, and Valkyrie land.
And to check out the previous installments of the countdown, click on the big Marvel-red buttons below:
Advertisement
2 / 22
40. Mystique (Rebecca Romjin)
40. Mystique (Rebecca Romjin)
Based on her shapeshifting abilities, Raven Darkhölme, a.k.a. Mystique, is one of the coolest mutants in the X-Men films. And when Rebecca Romijn’s version of the character arrives, already using her powers for evil, you know she’s going to crush it as an antiheroine. Mystique is comfortable in her skin in these films, and her unmatched confidence makes her instantly likable, even while she’s impersonating politicians to do Magneto’s bidding. Romijn brings a quiet charisma to the role, particularly when Mystique is stripped of her powers in The Last Stand because of the cure. [Saloni Gajjar]
Advertisement
3 / 22
39. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)
39. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)
The success of the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film meant it was only a matter of time until more lovable losers made their way into the MCU fold, and thankfully the first follow-up with that formula happened to star Paul Rudd. Rudd’s natural likability, good looks, and knack for quick humor fit perfectly into the MCU’s populist dynamic, but his Scott Lang also never felt like a cookie cutter version of other heroes. Sure, Ant-Man is just “Iron Man with a different suit” in terms of plot, but Rudd’s master-level balance of comedy and wild, expository Marvel dialogue kicks everything up a notch. He’s a blast to watch, even if the movies surrounding him sometimes aren’t. [Matthew Jackson]
Advertisement
4 / 22
38. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)
38. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)
No one’s having a better time in the MCU than Agatha Harkness (well, until the end of WandaVision, that is). The Disney+ series slightly pulls back the curtain on Agatha’s thirst for magic—it’s why she arrived in Westview, after all. She just had to know (and steal) Wanda’s power, which allowed her to brainwash a whole town and manifest two kids. In the process, Agatha is established as a snarky, cunning, and inventive villain, arguably the most fun baddie in the MCU so far. That’s in large part due to Kathryn Hahn’s pitch-perfect casting. After all, who else in Marvel’s empire managed to get their own Emmy-winning song? It’s no wonder Kevin Feige decided to give her a spin-off. Look for Agatha: House Of Harkness, coming soon to a small screen near you. [Saloni Gajjar]
Advertisement
5 / 22
37. Groot
37. Groot
Throughout his Guardians Of The Galaxy appearances, Groot has traversed an impressive amount of ground both emotionally and psychologically, considering the only line he can utter is “I am Groot.” At first he’s a wizened old Flora colossus, able to lay waste to bad guys with his twisting branches, although he prefers to proffer cute little flowers. Then he’s a baby in a potted plant, so adorable it’s absurd. Then he’s a teenaged tree, alternately sulking and throwing tantrums in front of Rocket and the other Guardians. Casting director Sarah Halley Finn doesn’t get enough credit for populating the MCU, and nowhere is that more apparent than with Groot, who is improbably voiced by none other than Vin Diesel. What a weird yet perfect choice for such a singularly charming character. [Jack Smart]
Advertisement
6 / 22
36. Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst)
36. Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst)
In playing the Spider-Mantrilogy’s Mary Jane Watson, Kirsten Dunst had a seemingly impossible task: Portray a girl-next-door/budding actress sowinning that she’d give Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker a reason to keep fighting, and the occasional reason to give up the mask entirely. Dunst nailed it, though; her Mary Jane, despite having to pull occasional damsel duties, is brave, funny, independent, and cool—the kind of heroine who could bust out a “Go get ’em, tiger,” and make you believe she meant it. [William Hughes]
Advertisement
7 / 22
35. Nebula (Karen Gillan)
35. Nebula (Karen Gillan)
Introduced as a villainous tortured soul who ends up playing a pivotal role as a full-blown Avenger during the Infinity Saga, Nebula is one of the most complex and compelling characters in the MCU. According to Karen Gillan, Nebula was originally going to be rendered space junk during the events of Guardians Of The Galaxy. Good thing for us, that wasn’t the case, as the adopted daughter of Thanos went on to deliver one of the most satisfying redemption story arcs of any Marvel villain. Who would’ve thought the rage-fueled “Blue Meanie” would go from wanting to kill her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to saving Gamora’s life by terminating her own past-self? Other Endgame moments, such as Nebula comforting an emotionally distraught Rocket Raccoon or sharing her last rations with a fading Tony Stark showed just how far she had come. Turns out there was a heart and soul beneath that cybernetic exterior after all. [Gil Macias]
Advertisement
8 / 22
34. Shuri (Letitia Wright)
34. Shuri (Letitia Wright)
Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) became an instant fan favorite when she was introduced in Black Panther and immediately started roasting her brother. Part of what makes her so great is that she brought out a playful side to the reserved, regal T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Though we never got to see her go toe to toe with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), she’s probably the most-genius genius currently in the MCU. Her inventions elevate not only Wakanda’s long-standing tradition of the Black Panther, but the country itself. As strong as the Black Panther ensemble is, the idea of making another film without Boseman just wouldn’t be feasible without a character as brilliant, compelling, and fun to watch as Shuri. Wright’s anti-vax controversy notwithstanding, it’s exciting to think about her character’s potential evolution into a leadership role for her people in Wakanda Forever. [Mary Kate Carr]
Advertisement
9 / 22
33. Wong (Benedict Wong)
33. Wong (Benedict Wong)
Wong is a badass. What else is there to say? He’s faster, smarter, and better informed than his “boss,” Stephen Strange, to the point that his post-Blip assumption of the role of Sorcerer Supreme feels only right. Balancing an actual sense of responsibility for the cosmic balance with a wild sense of fun—that Shang-Chicameo really is the best, huh?—Benedict Wong plays the character as the guy you could genuinely trust to keep the Earth safe from all the stuff Strange can’t be bothered to fix while he’s busy breaking reality all over again. [William Hughes]
Advertisement
10 / 22
32. Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya)
32. Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya)
Mary Jane Watson is a beloved comic book character. Peter Parker’s quick-witted love interest might not have web slingers of her own, but she sure doesn’t back down from a fight. So it was nice to see Zendaya step into MJ’s shoes and elevate her further, even if it’s quite a spin on the role. Michelle-Jones, a seemingly tough kid who is actually quite a softie, is a breath of fresh air, even when she’s not starting up a romance with Tom Holland’s Peter. She’s essentially a scene-stealer (Remember in Far From Home when she drops the info that she knows about Peter’s identity? So great) but MJ isn’t just comic relief. She has a well-developed personality and a strong voice, and thanks to Zendaya’s performance, it’s easier than ever to root for MJ. [Saloni Gajjar]
Advertisement
11 / 22
31. Gamora (Zoe Saldana)
31. Gamora (Zoe Saldana)
Gamora is in many ways a quintessential Marvel character: complicated backstory, kickass abilities, a dubious morality that ultimately leads to heroism. Adopted and turned into a deadly combatant by Thanos, she becomes a reluctant Guardian of the Galaxy—the crew’s most deadpan member, and probably its most vicious—and reckons with the paths she’s taken and the wrongs she wants to right. Zoe Saldana embodies the character with a performance that entertains and illuminates. Between Gamora, Avatar, and Star Trek, the actor is something of a sci-fi icon, so it comes as no surprise she can tie wild plot swings to real emotional stakes, as with that heart-wrenching scene opposite her adopted father in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. [Jack Smart]
Advertisement
12 / 22
30. Falcon (Anthony Mackie)
30. Falcon (Anthony Mackie)
The reason Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was the right choice to inherit Captain America’s shield is the same reason he and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) became friends in the first place. As Falcon, he’s a steadfast, reliable, loyal friend, a fellow veteran who is dedicated in service to his country but not a blind follower of government edicts. But as a Black man, carrying such a quintessentially American symbol is a more complicated, nuanced endeavor, as explored in Falcon And The Winter Soldier. As his position as an Avenger evolves, Sam’s confidence, sense of humor, and commitment to duty remain part of what makes him such an excellent character. [Mary Kate Carr]
Advertisement
13 / 22
29. Thanos (Josh Brolin)
29. Thanos (Josh Brolin)
The most significant thing MCU Final Boss Thanos did during his tenure as Big Bad wasn’t the bit where he snapped his fingers, wiping out half the population of reality. No, it’s what came after when, true to his word, he laid down his weapons and tried to retire in peace (albeit in what turns out to be a not-so-grateful universe). Portrayed with a cold, weary nobility by Josh Brolin (with just a few sparks of petulant sadism for good measure), The Mad Titan is a true believer in the rightness of his plan to “balance” existence, which is exactly what makes him so iconic, scary, and, dare we say it … relatable. [William Hughes]
Advertisement
14 / 22
28. Blade (Wesley Snipes)
28. Blade (Wesley Snipes)
It didn’t launch a franchise and single-handedly change the entire entertainment industry, but Wesley Snipes’ performance as the vampire hunter Blade is easily as iconic as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. He completely belongs in the world of the Blademovies, at least the two good ones, but he’s also so cool and the performance is so fully realized that you could drop him into any other movie and you’d just have to accept that an ice-cold, day-walking half-vampire just showed up and made everyone else look like a dork. Hell, Snipes’ Blade is so unforgettable that it’s a wonder that Disney and Marvel Studios think it’s possible to live up to it at all, even with Mahershala Ali in the lead role … but, then again, as a wise man once said, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill. [Sam Barsanti]
Advertisement
15 / 22
27. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)
27. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)
There are many reasons Thor: Ragnarok was a shot in the arm for the franchise, and a big one is Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). She’s a legendary warrior whose prowess in battle rivals Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself. She can also match the God of Thunder when it comes to a sarcastic quip or chugging an ale. The character’s tragic backstory has made her jaded, but that makes it all the more satisfying to see her once again become a hero and a leader for the Asgardian refugees. Even though she’s a relatively new addition to the MCU, Valkyrie has made such a strong impression that her appearance in the epic Endgame battle was a cheer-worthy moment, and her return in Thor: Love And Thunderis highly anticipated. [Mary Kate Carr]
Advertisement
16 / 22
26. Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio)
26. Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio)
When Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his nefarious Daredevilcharacter in Disney+’s Hawkeye the return met with collective cheers. That’s because of his incredibly scary turn as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, a deadly foe to Matt Murdock and (let’s be honest) pretty much anyone else he meets. Packed with a ton of snazzy white suits and emotional instability, this version of Kingpin doesn’t start out with his assigned moniker. Fisk is a well-connected crime lord whose love for Vanessa often drives his killer motivations. D’Onofrio transforms him into a riveting and dangerous enemy; his booming voice helps him dominate every scene he’s in. He doesn’t want to snap the universe in half like Thanos, but Kingpin still transforms into a uniquely chilling villain over three Daredevil seasons. Here’s hoping the reign of terror continues in Echo. [Saloni Gajjar]
Advertisement
17 / 22
25. Winter Soldier/Bucky (Sebastian Stan)
25. Winter Soldier/Bucky (Sebastian Stan)
Bucky probably wouldn’t rank as high if he had simply remained Captain America’s loyal BFF from The First Avenger, though Sebastian Stan played that version of the character with plenty of charm. No, what makes Bucky stand out is his (literal) tortured backstory of being kidnapped, enhanced, and brainwashed by Hydra. He’s a menacing boogeyman in The Winter Soldier, and his journey to slowly shed the layers of conditioning through Civil War and onward is truly captivating. By The Falcon And The Winter Soldier he’s come to an uneasy middle ground, regaining his loyalty and sense of humor while facing down an unshakable sense of guilt (and intense PTSD). No other character in the MCU has undergone such a transformation, and it makes him one of the franchise’s most compelling heroes. [Mary Kate Carr]
Advertisement
18 / 22
24. Peggy Carter (Haley Atwell)
24. Peggy Carter (Haley Atwell)
Peggy Carter has lived many lives: WWII-era code breaker, British MI6 agent, founder of S.H.I.E.L.D., love interest of Steve Rogers (and, as glimpsed in What If? and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the super-powered Captain Carter). More credit should go to Hayley Atwell for grounding this character through so many iterations; from the first Captain America to her own series Agent Carter, she managed to break ground as one of the MCU’s most prominent female characters with intelligence, grit, and panache. Atwell also possesses one of the simplest but most important criteria for inclusion on a list of Marvel faves—action bona fides—with the added bonus of looking absolutely fabulous every moment she’s kicking ass. [Jack Smart]
Advertisement
19 / 22
23. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)
23. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)
Much like Kamala Khan, it’s easy to immediately fall in love with the young, earnest, and enthusiastic Kate Bishop. Hailee Steinfeld’s magnetic performance grounds Disney+’s Hawkeye, even when the newbie hero decides to take on a villain like a Kingpin. Steinfeld is able to sell Kate’s burgeoning confidence and archery skills. How can anyone not root for her resilience, strong sense of justice, and ability to bond with pretty much everyone she meets—from her idol Clint Barton to a very reluctant Yelena Belova. The MCU is clearly gearing up for a Young Avengers team-up in Phase Four, and with her six-episode run, Kate Bishop has proven herself worthy of inclusion in that crew. [Saloni Gajjar]
Advertisement
20 / 22
22. Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)
22. Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)
The old argument is that Tobey Maguire was good at playing Peter Parker but bad at playing Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield was the reverse and Tom Holland is the first to be good at both. But shouldn’t that make Maguire the best one? A Spider-Man who is too good at anything is boring, since Spidey is best when he’s always suffering and shouldering all of the bullshit of the world, yet he still finds something left in the tank to keep going. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man really feels like he’s carrying that weight, whether he’s being crushed by the knowledge that he and Mary Jane can’t be together or by the fact that he has to face a lot of unfair criticism for a dance sequence that is actually very funny and serves as a window into his character and what he thinks he wants out of life. [Sam Barsanti]
Advertisement
21 / 22
21. Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan)
21. Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan)
No villain with a name so stupid (he’s a mercenary who “sells” death, get it?) should be this smart. But Michael B. Jordan’s Erik “Killmonger” Stevens—a.k.a. exiled Wakandan prince N’Jadaka—manages it, breaking the MCU’s long streak of lackluster non-Loki villains in the process. Get a load of this guy: He (legally!) claims the role of Wakandan sovereign from his cousin, T’Challa! He has a plan that, sure, would kill an enormous number of people, but also has some very trenchant points about the global effects of Wakanda’s isolationist policies! He made that girl bite through her retainer by taking off his shirt! Is it any wonder Black Panther seems as saddened as the rest of us when he’s forced to put Killmonger down for good? [William Hughes]