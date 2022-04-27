Lady Gaga has shared the details of her new single, titled “Hold My Hand.” While the song was specifically written for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, she states that the song has a more timely, universal meaning.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga writes on Twitter. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”



Top Gun: Maverick will premiere at Cannes Film Festival before arriving in theaters worldwide on May 27, but “Hold My Hand” will debut on May 3. Top Gun: Maverick stars Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) is on board as director, with Hans Zimmer handling the score.

“I’m so grateful to Tom [Cruise] and Hans [Zimmer] and Joe [Kosinski] for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them,” Gaga continues. “Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” Gaga concludes. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. ‘Hold My Hand.’”

This is not Gaga’s first go-round when it comes to writing songs for films. She notably penned “Shallow” for A Star Is Born, for which she won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and a couple of Grammys. More recently, she released Love For Sale with Tony Bennett, featuring the singles “I Get A Kick Out Of You” and “Love For Sale.” The House Of Gucci actor is set to kick off her long-awaited Chromatica tour in July.