Yesterday it was announced that after 14 seasons on the air, The Wendy Williams Show would be coming to an end as the host continues to struggle with her health. However, Wendy Williams has since responded to her representative’s statement online, in a move that seemingly c alls into question the fate of the daytime talk show.

Following distributor Debmar-Mercury’s official announcement yesterday, rep Howard Bragman shared a message on behalf of Williams. “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in a statement.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show,” he continued. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

However, shortly after , Williams took to Instagram to write, “Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

Bragman has since released another public statement in regards to the post made on the newly created Instagram account.

“I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward,” Bergman said in a statement to People.

With the announcement that The Wendy Williams Show would be coming to an ends after 14 years on the air, it was also revealed that current guest host Sherri Shepard would be taking over the time slot with her own show called Sherri in September.

On social media, the former The View host wrote, “When you think it’s a ‘no,’ sometimes God is saying ‘Not Yet!’ I’ve wanted to do my own talk show since I left The View in 2014! Today, God showed the world my ‘YES!’ Thank you everyone for making this dream of hosting my own talk show come true!”